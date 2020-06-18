1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino reopens Thursday

State News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino reopens Thursday morning at 10 a.m. With the reopening, there are some important changes people need to know.

Face masks are required to get in, and if you don’t have a mask, they’ll provide one for you. Also, everyone will be required to pass through a wellness check point.

One of the biggest changes is that no smoking is permitted inside the casino during this phase. However, there will be designated smoking areas outside.

Alcohol will not be served during this phase.

The casino’s new hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Deep cleaning will be conducted while the casino is closed.

In addition to this, entrances, exits and the traffic flow have been changed a bit to maintain social distancing. But don’t worry, there are plenty of floor markers and signs for guidance.

During this phase, every third slot machine will be open.

It’s also important to note you can only get in through the 4th St. entrance and hotel entrance. The parking garage is closed, so only surface lots are open.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss