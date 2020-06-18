NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino reopens Thursday morning at 10 a.m. With the reopening, there are some important changes people need to know.

Face masks are required to get in, and if you don’t have a mask, they’ll provide one for you. Also, everyone will be required to pass through a wellness check point.

One of the biggest changes is that no smoking is permitted inside the casino during this phase. However, there will be designated smoking areas outside.

Alcohol will not be served during this phase.

The casino’s new hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Deep cleaning will be conducted while the casino is closed.

In addition to this, entrances, exits and the traffic flow have been changed a bit to maintain social distancing. But don’t worry, there are plenty of floor markers and signs for guidance.

During this phase, every third slot machine will be open.

It’s also important to note you can only get in through the 4th St. entrance and hotel entrance. The parking garage is closed, so only surface lots are open.