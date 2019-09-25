Seneca Nation reaches agreement with NY regarding Thruway repairs

SENECA NATION, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been a long-standing debate between the Seneca Nation and the New York State Thruway Authority, but an agreement has been reached.

The Seneca Nation says it has been in communication with the Thruway Authority over potential repairs to a three-mile stretch of I-90 that traverses the Cattaraugus Territory.

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that an agreement had been reached with the state.

Last week, Seneca Nation spokesperson Phil Pantano said “The Nation and the Thruway Authority have been in communication over the past few days regarding potential repairs to the portion of Thruway that crosses the Cattaraugus Territory. We believe the communication has been positive, and the lines of communication remain open.”

Earlier that week, Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. sent a letter to Thruway Authority Commissioner Matthew Driscoll.

In the letter, the Nation asked the Thruway Authority to send a copy of its planned repairs, including a detailed timeline, to the Seneca Nation Transportation Department, and arrange a meeting with that department to discuss it.

Read the letter here.

Work is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

“After a long five years, we are very pleased that the Nation finally agrees that this work must be completed as soon as possible. I’d like to thank Governor Cuomo for ensuring safety for all of New York’s drivers by bringing this issue to the forefront and exposing unnecessary delays to repair,” Driscoll said. “As promised, we have crews at the ready who will begin work tomorrow to focus on stabilizing and sustaining the roadway for all motorists as we head into the winter months.”

The project will include full depth replacement, concrete repairs, guide rail replacement, new line striping and other safety enhancements.

The initial work will be completed on the roadway’s most deteriorated sections.

Overall, the project is expected to be finished within eight to 10 weeks. If it’s not finished by winter, the work will be paused until spring.