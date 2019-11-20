Second death in NY due to vaping illness

NEW YORK (WROC) — A Manhattan man has died due to a vaping related illness.
The man — in his 30s — is the second New York resident to die due to an illness caused by vaping.
The Department of Health is investigating the death. Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement on Wednesday, reacting to the news.
We are taking every step possible to combat this crisis on the state level, but the federal government needs to take action now. This is Big Tobacco all over again. Make no mistake: this is a public health crisis and until our ‘leaders’ in Washington do something to stop it, more lives will be lost.Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Earlier this week, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that New York state is suing Juul Labs, inc. for their role in the vaping epidemic.