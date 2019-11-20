Second death in NY due to vaping illness

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Teen vapers prefer Juul and mint is the #1 flavor among many of them, suggesting a shift after the company’s fruit and dessert flavors were removed from retail stores, new U.S. research suggests. The results are in a pair of studies published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, including a report from the Food and Drug Administration and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating that the U.S. teen vaping epidemic shows no signs of slowing down. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

NEW YORK (WROC) — A Manhattan man has died due to a vaping related illness.

The man — in his 30s — is the second New York resident to die due to an illness caused by vaping.

The Department of Health is investigating the death. Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement on Wednesday, reacting to the news.

We are taking every step possible to combat this crisis on the state level, but the federal government needs to take action now. This is Big Tobacco all over again. Make no mistake: this is a public health crisis and until our ‘leaders’ in Washington do something to stop it, more lives will be lost. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Earlier this week, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that New York state is suing Juul Labs, inc. for their role in the vaping epidemic.