Schumer wants CDC to declare emergency for coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The U.S. has reported five cases of the coronavirus — three in New York State and Senator Chuck Schumer wants to take action.

Schumer called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to declare a public health emergency in relation to the virus.

The CDC cannot access a special federal funding account known as the Infectious Disease Rapid Response Reserve Fund until it is declared an emergency.

“If we have learned anything from the risks that new viruses pose to public health, it is that a “stitch in time saves nine,’ and the more we can do to be proactive, the better off the public will be,” Schumer said.

“So all CDC has to do is declare the coronavirus an emergency and that will bring up to $85 million that’s immediately available. It’s already been appropriated, so that CDC can do everything it can to prevent the spread.”

Schumer said it’s not his intention to stoke fear, but officials and the public should be worries and prepared.

China’s National Health Commission said the number of confirmed cases rose to nearly 2,000 and the death toll is now 56.