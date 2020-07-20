Schumer calling for higher wages for essential workers

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WROC) — Sen. Chuck Schumer attended a rally to support essential workers on Monday and said now more than ever, they need to be taken care of with reasonable wages.

“Essential workers’ lives are essential,” Schumer said at the rally. “They are risking their lives for us. They are Black. They are brown. They are immigrants.”

Schumer spoke during a strike held in front of Trump Tower in New York City. The protesters included union leaders and essential workers like doormen, cleaners, security officers, nurses and food service workers.

During the event, Schumer recalled the work of the late Rep. John Lewis saying he worked tirelessly for working people — adding the work must continue.

“Many of them undocumented but they didn’t care. They just said, ‘I’m going to do my job and risk my life because I believe in this country.”

The strike for black lives is happening in more than two dozen U.S. cities to protest systematic racism and economic inequality that has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.