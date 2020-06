NEW YORK (AP) — A fourth day of protests against police brutality kept New York City on edge Sunday, as thousands of people marched peacefully, and many protesters and officers tried to keep the peace after days of unrest that left police cars burned and hundreds of people under arrest.

Thousands of people on Sunday again marched through multiple neighborhoods, chanting, kneeling in the street, and falling silent for a minute in front of the police station in Times Square in honor of people killed by police.