Rochester man dies in fatal tractor-trailer crash on I-90 W in Amherst last Thursday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police are investigating a fatal Thursday crash on I-90 W in Amherst.

State police responded to the crash around 3 p.m. Thursday.

According to state police reports, a 2011 Kenworth tractor-trailer, driven by 46-year-old Davinder Singh of Brampton, ON, was stopped in heavy traffic near the Williamsville tolls when a 2020 Honda Civic, driven by 26-year-old William Paul of Rochester, rear-ended it between Exit 49 (Depew) and Exit 50 (Williamsville).

Paul was pronounced dead at the scene by the Erie County Medical Examiner, and taken to their office for an autopsy.

Officials tell us Singh was not injured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call NYSP at 585-344-6200.