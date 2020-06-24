1  of  74
Road testing resumes in New York state

State News

by: WTEN Staff

Posted:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Driving schools and DMVs across New York state have been given clearance to begin road testing again.

If you do go to take a test, it will look different as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, if you had a previously scheduled road test, it is automatically being rescheduled.

Road tests

Please Note: We will honor any course completion certificates that expired while road tests were suspended.

Commercial Driver License (CDL) road tests will resume in all regions that are in at least phase 1 of the State’s reopening plan and all other road tests will resume when regions enter Phase 3. Customers whose CDL road tests were canceled because of COVID-19 will be given priority when rescheduling. Reservations for other CDL only customers will be available in the days following on the DMV website at: https://dmv.ny.gov/schedule-road-test.  Note that road tests and reservations for Class D (passenger cars) will not be available at this time.  Permit tests for commercial drivers will be offered as regions advance to phase 3 of reopening. Further guidance will be provided at the appropriate time.  All road tests will be conducted with strict safety requirements in place; DMV road test examiners will wear gloves, face shields and have hand sanitizers, and you must wear masks and will be screened prior to beginning the test.

For the safety of everyone at road test sites, you must wear face coverings

All customers, and the driver you bring to the road test, are required to wear masks and maintain 6 feet from other customers and staff whenever possible. Face coverings include cloth (e.g. homemade sewn, quick cut, bandanna), surgical masks, N-95 respirators, or face shields. To maintain proper social distancing protocols, customers should only arrive with one accompanying driver. Customers will also need to disinfect the passenger side of the vehicle with disinfectant wipes upon arrival. 

Customers taking a road test will have their temperature taken and be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and any known contacts with positive COVID-19 patients prior to beginning the test. 

Road tests will be rescheduled if a customer has a fever (temperature of 100 degrees or higher), is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or has had recent, close contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Do not appear for your road test if you

  • have been directed to quarantine, isolate or self-monitor at home for the COVID-19 by any doctor, hospital, or health agency
  • have been diagnosed with, or have had close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19; or 
  • have flu-like symptoms or symptoms of the coronavirus.

