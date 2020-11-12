Restoration of Honor Act to go into effect in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A new law that goes into effect in New York State Thursday will install new protections for LGBTQ veterans, called the Restoration of Honor Act.

The new law will create a pathway of eligibility for state veterans’ benefits for those who were dishonorably discharged because of their LGBTQ status, military sexual trauma, traumatic brain injury, or post-traumatic stress disorder.

The state division of veterans services started accepting applications from the potential eligible veterans back in June. A decision on the applications is expected to be made by Thursday.

NY Sen. Brad Hoylman said:

“If you serve our country, our country should take care of you — period.”

Hoylman also said the law is a step to reverse the Trump Administration’s actions to bar transgendered Americans from joining the military service.