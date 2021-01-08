Resources: Talking to your kids about the US Capitol riot

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (WTEN) — The U.S. Capitol is a major symbol of our democracy, and one kids may recognize from history class or movies and television. The NYS Office of Mental Health is offering up some guidance for parents to tell their kids about what happened.

They shared the following article from Child Mind Institute on Facebook:

One school district is offering advice as well. Guilderland Central School District Superintendent Dr. Marie Wiles sent a letter to parents with commentary about the Capitol riot, calling it a dark day.

“At school, we teach about our nation’s democratic processes and encourage students to be informed and good citizens. Yesterday those processes were violated by our own citizens, and it’s hard not to ask the question, “How could this happen?” This is a defining moment for our nation and a critical time to ask important questions like this,” Wiles said in the letter.

Wiles included the following articles in the email to parents: