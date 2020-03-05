Report ranks NYS 4th in highest percentage of six-figure jobs in U.S.

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — A new report ranks New York State 4th when it comes to the highest percentage of six-figure jobs in the United States.

The report from Volusion, looked at state and metropolitan areas throughout the country with the most six-figure jobs, NYS came in at 10.4 percent compared to the national average of just 6.7 percent. The Capital Region ranked #15 on the list of mid-sized cities with the most six-figure jobs at 6.7 percent

The report, with data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), says that less than 7 percent of American workers are employed in occupations that pay a median salary of $100,000 or more. Although this is a dream of many, few often achieve it, yet in some parts of the country, it is essentially a requirement in order to live comfortably.

The U.S. BLS data shows that the median earnings across all occupations in the U.S. is $38,640, with some occupations paying far more. Nationally, general and operations managers are among the most popular occupations with average earnings over $100,000.

The U.S. BLS shows nearly 2.3 million American employees work in these roles as general and operations managers. Other six-figure jobs that employ large numbers of Americans include tech jobs (software developers and computer and information systems managers), as well as jobs in healthcare including (pharmacists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants).

The study found that at the regional level, coastal states with higher costs of living tend to have more six-figure earners. California holds the title for the highest proportion of employees working in occupations with average earnings over $100,000 at 12.7 percent.

Massachusetts and Maryland fall closely behind with 12.2 percent and 11.9 percent. In contrast, Mississippi and Louisiana have the lowest share of six-figure earners nationwide, at just over 1 percent.

The data from the U.S. BLS ranked locations based on the share of employment in six-figure jobs. Researchers also calculated the percentage change in six-figure employment from 2015-2018, the total employment in six-figure jobs, the average annual wage across all jobs, the most over-indexed six-figure job, and the highest-paying six figure jobs.

The most over-indexed six-figure job for each location is the job that has the greatest difference in employment share when compared to that job at the national level.

Here is a summary of the data for New York:

Share of employment in six-figure occupations: 10.4%

10.4% Percent change in six-figure employment (2015-2018): 10.0%

10.0% Total employment in six-figure occupations: 977,100

977,100 Median annual wage across all occupations: $44,990

$44,990 Most over-indexed six-figure occupation: Advertising and Promotions Managers

Advertising and Promotions Managers Highest-paying six-figure occupations: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons; Obstetricians and Gynecologists; Chief Executives; Surgeons; Anesthesiologists; Orthodontists

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

Share of employment in six-figure occupations: 6.7%

6.7% Percent change in six-figure employment (2015-2018): 84.6%

84.6% Total employment in six-figure occupations: 9,705,350

9,705,350 Median annual wage across all occupations: $38,640

$38,640 Most over-indexed six-figure occupation: N/A

N/A Highest-paying six-figure occupation: Surgeons

For more information on this study and complete results, click here.