Report: Niagara Falls City Council approves plan for tourism surcharge

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A state parks surcharge proposal in Niagara Falls is moving forward.

The Niagara Gazette reports the city council gave the plan their approval on Wednesday night.

The “tourist surcharge” resolution addresses parking in state parking lots in the Falls. It would raise car parking prices by $5 and bus parking by $20.

The proposal also calls for a $2 raise in ticket prices for state park-operated attractions within Niagara Falls.

This could raise millions for the City of Niagara Falls. The resolution will go to Albany for approval.