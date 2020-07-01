1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Report details political influence of police unions on incoming bail reform rollbacks

by: Johan Sheridan

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A new report highlights the political power of police and corrections unions on New York’s legislative process, with particular attention paid to campaign contributions. Controversial bail reform measures enacted before the coronavirus pandemic were subsequently dismantled when passing the budget in early April. Those changes are scheduled to go into effect on Thursday.

The report, “Sending New Yorkers to Jail,” works to expose links bail reform rollbacks to law enforcement officers’ unions’ contributions to election campaigns.

Since 2018, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has taken in $86,450 from law enforcement union, and six Democratic Senators from Long Island—who reportedly represented the driving force behind rollbacks in the legislature—each received an average of over $20,000.

On average, Senators who voted against bail reform received 10 times the donation from police unions than their opponents did. In the Assembly, the ratio is smaller, only 3-to-1.

Bail reform limits the practice of jailing individuals who have not been convicted of a crime. This “pretrial incarceration” system disproportionately affects low-income suspects and Black communities.

The report was commissioned by civil rights advocacy organizations Citizen Action of New York and the Center for Community Alternatives. “To address the mutually reinforcing harms of unjust political influence and anti-Black state violence,” their demands including reallocating police funds to community centers, expanding voting rights, and enacting campaign finance reform.

