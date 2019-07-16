Rep. Tom Reed introduces anti-bullying legislation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Representative Tom Reed (R-23) introduced Tuesday Danny’s Law, a bipartisan legislation set to address bullying in schools. Alongside him were Reps. Max Rose, Peter King, Brian Fitzpatrick, and Haley Stevens.

The legislation is named in honor of a 13-year-old Daniel Fitzpatrick who ended his life in 2016 due to being bullied. The law would direct the president to create a commission whose job is to study bullying in U.S. schools and communicate with State and local educational agencies in these efforts.

The “Anti-Bullying Roundtable” will have 13 members, one of which will be a chairperson appointed by the president.

Congressman Rose said that he is “proud to announce that this week I introduced Danny’s Law, because this isn’t about politics or partisanship, it’s about being there for our kids—and I urge Congress to swiftly pass this.”