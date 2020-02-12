Rep. Higgins pushing for changes 11 years after Flight 3407 crash

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On February 12, western New Yorkers are taking time to remember a somber moment in our community’s history.

11 years ago, tragedy struck the region when Continental Connection Flight 3407 crashed into a house in Clarence, killing all 49 people on board and one person on the ground.

The plane was en route to the Buffalo airport from New Jersey.

To this day, local politicians, including Rep. Brian Higgins, are pushing for more aviation safety standards.

This week, in Washington, Higgins called on the federal government to make changes, demanding the highest level of safety for airline passengers. This comes amid new concerns related to the overall training of pilots.

“More than a decade later, we still anxiously await the implementation of the pilot records database to allow airlines to access records of pilots applying for jobs,” Higgins said. “Western New York will never forget Flight 3407 and neither should Congress. I urge my colleagues to continue to strive for one level of safety and remain vigilant about aviation safety standards.”

