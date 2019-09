WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETN) — A video of world-class pianist Ed Clute playing the piano at Hudson Manor Bed and Breakfast in Watkins Glen is getting a lot of attention.

According to Hudson Manor’s Facebook page, Clute stopped by to tune the piano Monday. When he was finished, he played a little “Sweet Georgia Brown.”

Clute who was born blind is a Watkins Glen native. He attended the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston.