Reed: State leadership failed during coronavirus

State News

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Representative Tom Reed said there was a failure in state leadership in regards to handling nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reed held a press conference on Thursday and focused on an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that was put in place in March. The order allowed people who tested positive for COVID-19 to return to the nursing home facility they lived in.

The order was eventually repealed after 46 days, but Reed said that was too late and said thousands of elderly people lost their lives due to the order.

“We estimate potentiall as many as twice the number 6,200 were killed in early March,” Reed said. “I heard the concern for these people in real time and no one would listen in Albany in regard to this horrific order.”

Reed said the governor should acknowledge the mistake in order to move forward together.

