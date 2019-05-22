Rally calls for driver's licenses for illegal immigrants in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Immigrants from across New York state rallied in the state capitol.

They are calling on lawmakers to allow residents who entered this country illegally get driver's licenses.

Supporters argue that licenses would help immigrants with everyday transportation.

It's a particular challenge for residents living in upstate New York who need to travel for jobs in farming.

This issue is highly unpopular with Republican lawmakers, including Angelo Morinello, an assemblyman from Niagara Falls.

The Assembly and the Senate have not yet scheduled a vote on this.

12 states already do allow driver's licenses for immigrants who entered the country illegally.