Racist graffiti discovered in second building on Syracuse University campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Syracuse University Department of Public Safety posted an online message saying derogatory graffiti language against Asian individuals as well as vandalism were discovered in a bathroom stall in the Physics building around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
There are currently no suspects in the incident, but the investigation is ongoing.
DPS is asking anyone who may have information on the incident to call them at (315) 443-2224.
This comes after racist graffiti was found on the fourth and sixth floors of Day Hall dormitory last week.
Syracuse University students staged a sit-in inside the Barnes Center Wednesday night as part of their response to racist graffiti found inside Day Hall last week.
The students also have a list of demands and if they are not met by November 20th, they will call for Chancellor Kent Syverud’s resignation. Syverud released a statement saying:
” It’s clear that the members of the leadership team should have communicated more swiftly and broadly. I am disappointed that didn’t happen in this case.”Kent Syverud
Chancellor, Syracuse University
