Racist graffiti discovered in second building on Syracuse University campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Syracuse University Department of Public Safety posted an online message saying derogatory graffiti language against Asian individuals as well as vandalism were discovered in a bathroom stall in the Physics building around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There are currently no suspects in the incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

DPS is asking anyone who may have information on the incident to call them at (315) 443-2224.

This comes after racist graffiti was found on the fourth and sixth floors of Day Hall dormitory last week.

Syracuse University students staged a sit-in inside the Barnes Center Wednesday night as part of their response to racist graffiti found inside Day Hall last week.

The students also have a list of demands and if they are not met by November 20th, they will call for Chancellor Kent Syverud’s resignation. Syverud released a statement saying:

” It’s clear that the members of the leadership team should have communicated more swiftly and broadly. I am disappointed that didn’t happen in this case.” Kent Syverud

Chancellor, Syracuse University

