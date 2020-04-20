Protest in Buffalo calls for end to NYS on PAUSE regulations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A protest began in Niagara Square Monday morning, calling for the end of New York’s social distancing protocols.

Days ago, President Donald Trump encouraged a number of states to “liberate” themselves in response to the current coronavirus-related regulations in place.

Referred to as “Gridlock Buffalo” on Facebook, protesters circled the downtown Buffalo traffic circle to send a message to leaders in Albany.

The Facebook event for the protest reads “Buffalo and WNY are ready to get back to business and work, we are dependent on it for our survival.”

Protesters at the scene said they’re unhappy with the extension of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York State on PAUSE order, which as of Thursday, is in effect through May 15.

Counter-protesters made their voices heard during the morning, too. A nurse at the scene says she was there to represent the nurses and doctors treating COVID-19 patients.

An ECMC nurse is counter-protesting today’s rally. She tells me she‘s here to represent all the nurses and doctors treating COVID-19 patients. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/p4OQIhfrHF — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) April 20, 2020

As a result of the protest, Buffalo police closed down Niagara Square during the morning.