Pro-vaping protesters greet Gov. Cuomo in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A significant number of people upset by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s crackdown on vaping were on Tuesday protesting in downtown Buffalo before he was set to arrive.

Carrying signs that read “I Quit Smoking Using Dessert Flavors” and “Flavors Are the Key for Adults Quitting Smoking”, the protesters are focused on Cuomo-announced legislation to ban vape flavors.

Health officials locally have issued advisories about vape juice and the uncertainty of what exactly they contain.

Cuomo is in Buffalo for a significant announcement about the future of the Skyway.