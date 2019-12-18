Live Now
Pre-K in RCSD given $1 million from Cuomo in new program

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District is receiving $1 million to go toward pre-kindergarten programs.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced $15 million awarded to 26 school districts across the state. Rochester was given $1,365,239, the second largest amount after New York City Public Schools.

The intent is to increase access to high-quality pre-k for over 2,000 3 and 4-year-old children across New York.

“New York is making an uprecedented commitment to universal pre-kindergarten for children living in high-need and underserved school districts,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“This funding will help ensure more children than ever before are able to attend pre-k and enjoy the proven benegits of early childhood education into adulthood.”

The funding was awarded to school districts based on quality of applications and the district and student needs.

