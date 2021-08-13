Popular horse show backs out of NYS Fair over COVID-19 concerns

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Empire State Arabian Horse Association officially announced they will not have a show at this year’s New York State Fair.

According to Empire’s website, the show has been cancelled over the growing concerns and increasing spread of coronavirus across Central New York.

Empire says they’ll be reaching out to sponsors and early entries to coordinate refunds.

Empire Arabian Horse Association website

There are still several options to catch a horse show at the 2021 State Fair. Throughout the 18-day stretch of the fair, there will be at least one horse show on nine of the days.

The first horse show is scheduled for Tuesday, August 24 at 7:30 a.m.

For a detailed agricultural show schedule, click here.