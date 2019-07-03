Poll: Older New Yorkers more patriotic than younger people

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Independence day is the perfect time of year to wear red white and blue, grill some hot dogs, and celebrate the United States of America — and new polling suggests most New Yorkers will do so this holiday.

A Siena College poll released Wednesday found that 71 percent of New Yorkers consider themselves patriotic and that 80 percent of those polled are proud to be an American.

Additionally, the poll found that 77 percent of New Yorkers say they pause to celebrate our country every year on the 4th of July, 75 percent said hearing the Star Spangled Banner “fills them with pride” and 55 percent say that they wear red, white, and blue on Independence Day.

“Older New Yorkers [92 percent] are far more likely to say that they are patriotic than younger New Yorkers [50 percent],” said Don Levy, Siena College Research Institute director.

The poll also found that Republicans say that they are more patriotic than Democrats, 91 percent compared top 71 percent, respectively.

New Yorkers of every political party, age, and region strongly support complete freedom of speech, even for those that criticize the country, according to the data.

The poll also found that a majority of New Yorkers say it’s never OK to burn an American flag, and roughly one third of those polled say they often talk about politics with family and friends.

Regardless of where or how you celebrate the holiday, realize that you are not alone as more than half of state residents will be wearing red, white, and blue, and three quarters of us will be filled with pride as they hear the national anthem — perhaps during a fireworks display. And even if polarizing topics like politics is discussed, we know that most support the right of freedom of speech.