Poll: Majority says Cuomo has made NY better place in 9 years as governor

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center, Monday, June 10, 2019 in New York. The governor is pushing to legalize gestational surrogacy and ban the gay and trans panic defense. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A new Siena College Poll of registered New York voters found that the majority of New Yorkers say Gov. Andrew Cuomo has made the state a better place since he’s been office.

However, the poll also found that his favorability and job performance ratings match record lows.

By a 51-39 percent margin, New York voters said Cuomo has improved the state, but his favorability ratings of 43% negative and 50% positive matches his lowest ever favorability rating, and his job performance rating of 34% positive and 64% negative is his lowest every by that metric, according to the new poll released Tuesday.

“For the dog days of August, voters give Cuomo good news and some bad news,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “The good news: by a margin of 51-39 percent, they say he has made New York a better place to live in nine years as governor. Democrats, black, Latino and Jewish voters, and voters from New York City strongly agree he’s made the state better. However, Republicans overwhelmingly say he’s made the state worse, as do a plurality of independents and upstaters. Men, downstate suburbanites and white voters are closely divided.”

According to the poll, voters overwhelmingly support new laws to require vaccinations of children regardless of the parents’ religious beliefs, institute a farmworkers’ bill of rights, mandate zero carbon emissions in electricity by 2040, ban single-use plastic bags, and prohibit use of the gay and trans panic defense. A majority opposes the law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain a New York driver’s license. By a 52-33% margin, voters say the recently concluded legislative session will move the state on the right track, not in the wrong direction.

“The bad news for Cuomo is that for only the second time, half of voters view him unfavorably. Nearly two-thirds also give him a negative job performance rating,” Greenberg said. “Since June, his favorability rating has fallen double digits with Democrats, Republicans, independents and voters from every region of the state.”

This Siena College Poll was conducted July 28-August 1, 2019 by telephone calls conducted in English to 810 New York State registered voters.