Poll: Majority of New Yorkers fear worst of pandemic is yet to come

by: WROC Staff

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — According to a new Siena College Research Institute poll released Monday morning, 62% of those surveyed said they think the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is yet to come, compared to 27% who think the worst is over.

“Majorities of every demographic, except Republicans, think that we haven’t seen the worst of the pandemic, and majorities of every demographic want the government to concentrate on containing the virus even if the economy suffers,” according to director Don Levy. “Nearly 80% are concerned that they, or another member of their household, will get sick with COVID-19.”

The results of the poll found that people are OK with the economy suffering if it means containing the spread. Other findings of the poll include the public is uncertain that schools will reopen this fall.

The results showed 18% of New Yorkers think it is very likely and 46% say it’s somewhat likely that school buildings will reopen by September.

The poll also asked questions about the comfort level of eating at restaurants, enjoying recreational activities, going to a barbershop or salon and visiting a beach or lake-shore, and more. Full poll results:

