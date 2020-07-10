1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Poll: Gov. Cuomo’s approval rating soaring during coronavirus outbreak

State News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: Governor Andrew Cuomo reacts during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on June 12, 2020 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the “Say Their Name” reform legislation, an agenda that calls for better policing standards in New York State in the wake of recent protests and in response to George Floyd’s death. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A poll released Thursday by Marist and NBC 4 New York shows Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s job performance ratings have reached new heights, buoyed by his handling of the pandemic and the economy.

“New Yorkers are responding in a very positive way to Governor Cuomo’s leadership during this unprecedented time.”

Dr. Lee M. Miringoff
Director, The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion

The NBC/Marist poll reports all-time highs since he took office in 2011:

  • 60% of New Yorkers registered to vote rated Cuomo’s performance as excellent or good
  • 86% of Democrats, 65% of independents, and 28% of Republican approve of the governor
  • 55% of upstate New Yorkers responded positively overall, compared to 67% of those in the City
  • 69% of upstaters approve of his leadership during the pandemic, compared to 75% in the City
  • 52% of upstaters like the way he’s handling the economy, compared to 63% in the City

The full poll also covers responses to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, reopening schools, face masks, defunding the police, and Black Lives Matter.

