Poll: Gov. Cuomo’s approval rating soaring during coronavirus outbreak

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: Governor Andrew Cuomo reacts during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on June 12, 2020 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the “Say Their Name” reform legislation, an agenda that calls for better policing standards in New York State in the wake of recent protests and in response to George Floyd’s death. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A poll released Thursday by Marist and NBC 4 New York shows Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s job performance ratings have reached new heights, buoyed by his handling of the pandemic and the economy.

“New Yorkers are responding in a very positive way to Governor Cuomo’s leadership during this unprecedented time.” Dr. Lee M. Miringoff

Director, The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion

The NBC/Marist poll reports all-time highs since he took office in 2011:

60% of New Yorkers registered to vote rated Cuomo’s performance as excellent or good

86% of Democrats, 65% of independents, and 28% of Republican approve of the governor

55% of upstate New Yorkers responded positively overall, compared to 67% of those in the City

69% of upstaters approve of his leadership during the pandemic, compared to 75% in the City

52% of upstaters like the way he’s handling the economy, compared to 63% in the City

The full poll also covers responses to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, reopening schools, face masks, defunding the police, and Black Lives Matter.