HUDSON, N.Y. (WTEN) — Check out a super cute video of an officer dancing to “Beat It” with a little boy in Hudson to kick off your Monday.

The legendary dance-off features 5-year-old Neymar Henry squaring up against Officer Jessica Mausolf, a graduate of Hudson High School and the College of Saint Rose.

The video was shared by Hudson City Police Department, and was originally posted to Facebook by Veronica Mayhew.