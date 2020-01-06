Plow and box truck involved in crash on Interstate 81 in Cortland County

State News

by: WSYR Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR) — A man driving a box truck was injured after he rear-ended a New York State Department of Transportation plow truck early Monday morning.

Oscar Osnay Zambrana Reynoso, 28, was driving a box truck on Interstate 81 south in Homer when he rear-ended a State DOT plow truck.

Zambrana Reynoso has to be extracted from his vehicle and was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. He was ticketed for following too closely, failure to use a designated lane, and for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The driver of the plow truck was not injured.

A portion of Interstate 81 south was closed between Exit 13 and Exit 12 while crews worked to clear the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss