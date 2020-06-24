1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Phase Four reopening will not include gyms, malls

State News
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — As New York state continues the process of reopening the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, phase four will no longer include shopping malls, gyms or movie theaters.

According to Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, the state has decided to now allow for the reopening of all remaining businesses in Phase Four.

Outdoor and lower risk indoor activities will be allowed to reopen, including film production, museums, aquariums and zoos at 25% capacity.

At this time, outdoor theme parks, malls, gyms and movie theaters have not yet been cleared to reopen at the beginning of Phase Four.

Phase Four was designed to be the last phase of reopening. McCoy said state leaders will provide more information as the guidelines continue to be updated.

The full statement from McCoy is below:

“It goes without saying that the process of reopening New York’s economy in the wake of a global pandemic is a fluid one, and county and regional leaders are constantly getting new information from the State as we move forward without risking the health and safety of our residents. After our Capital Regional Control Room call today with Budget Director Robert Mujica, we now know that Phase 4 will not allow for the reopening of all remaining businesses at the outset. Outdoor and lower risk indoor activities will be authorized to move forward when Phase 4 begins, which includes move and film production, along with museums, aquariums and zoos at 25% capacity. Other industries will be authorized on an individual basis dependent on associated risk levels and the current health data. Unfortunately at this time, outdoor theme parks, malls, gyms and movie theaters have not yet been cleared to reopen at the beginning of Phase 4. As we get new information on any updated guidelines, I will share it as promptly as possible with Albany County and Capital Region residents.”

ALBANY COUNTY EXECUTIVE DAN MCCOY

