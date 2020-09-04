Pair of wanted fugitives from Colorado arrested in Allegany County following pursuit by NYSP

Prude Death Investigation

by: Kaley Lynch

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people from Colorado were arrested Wednesday following a pursuit by New York State Police in Allegany County.

According to state police reports, troopers were investigating a “suspicious vehicle” complaint on Duffy Hollow Road in the town of Wellsville when they discovered the vehicle was stolen from Colorado.

The vehicle fled the scene, leading state police on a short pursuit in the town and village of Wellsville, ending when the driver lost control of the vehicle on State Route 417 at the town line, colliding with a concrete barrier.

State Police arrested the driver, 35-year-old Dylan Davis, and the passenger, 29-year-old Fallon D. Gander, both from Aurora, Colorado.

Davis was charged with first degree reckless endangerment, third and fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer.

Gander was charged with third and fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon.

They were arraigned and sent to Allegany County Jail without bail since they were wanted as fugitives from justice in Colorado, state police said.

