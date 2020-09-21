Over $17 Million in funding awarded to Plattsburgh and Saratoga airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The Plattsburgh International Airport and Saratoga County Airport are set to receive over $17 million in improvement grants.

According to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the two New York airports will receive FAA Airport Improvement funding totaling $17,325,761.

Plattsburgh International Airport will receive $13,583,273 to reconstruct and rehabilitate a runway.

Saratoga County Airport will be awarded $472,488 to install perimeter fencing.

“Our North Country airports are a major source of revenue and boost tourism within the district,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I am proud to announce that significant tax dollars will be returned back into the area to help our local airports complete essential projects.”