Orwell man remembered as standout athlete dies in waterfall jump

ORWELL, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 24-year-old New York man has died after he jumped from the top of a 110-foot waterfall while swimming with friends.

New York state police say Brett Colvin jumped from the top of the Salmon River Falls in Oswego County on Tuesday. He did not surface from the water below.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that Colvin was a standout football and basketball player at West Genesee High School in Camillus who went on to play one year of football at Division III Alfred University.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the official cause of death.