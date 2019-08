UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Utica man is behind bars and facing rape charges following a multi-agency investigation.

Calvin Hoyle, 50, is accused of having sex with a female under the age of 17. State Troopers say the incident happened at a home in Utica last month.

Hoyle has since been arraigned and is being held without bail.

The victim is being offered counseling through the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.