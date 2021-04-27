FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — A veteran NYPD officer was killed overnight, while working on a Queens highway, when he was struck by an intoxicated driver who initially fled the scene, according to police.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea identified the victim as 43-year-old highway officer Anastasios Tsakos at a Tuesday morning press conference with Mayor Bill de Blasio.

After an earlier accident, the officer was helping divert traffic off the Long Island Expressway, near the Clearview Expressway, around 2 a.m. when a car veered and struck him head on, before speeding off, police said.

Tsakos was initially transported to a Flushing hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries, the NYPD said.

A 14-year member of the force, Tsakos leaves behind a wife and two young children, a 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, de Blasio said.

This morning, @NYPDHighway Officer Anastasios Tsakos, a husband & father of 2 young kids, was tragically killed while protecting NYers.



The entire NYPD hurts tonight as we reconcile the loss of our brother. A loss not only for our NYPD family, but all of NYC.#fidelisadmortem pic.twitter.com/q8t6770Hms — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 27, 2021

Police were able to catch up to the car a short time later and took the driver, a 32-year-old Long Island woman, into custody, authorities said.

According to the commissioner, the woman was intoxicated and driving with a suspended license when she fatally struck the officer.

Police later said Jessica Beauvais, of Hempstead, is facing a slew of charges, including vehicular manslaughter, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed driving, reckless driving and more.

When asked if police believe Beauvais was aware she hit the officer, Shea said, “When you see the images of her car, and the windshield that is completely shattered…there is no way to not know that you struck an individual.”

The eastbound side of the Long Island Express was closed Tuesday morning from Exit 25 / Utopia Parkway to Exit 27 / Clearview Expressway as authorities continued their investigation.

Watch the NYPD and mayor’s press conference in full below: