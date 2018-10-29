Off-duty Rochester police officer involved in standoff at Seneca Niagara Casino

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) - A standoff ended peacefully after first responders went to the Seneca Niagara Casino on Monday morning.

The incident happened sometime around 7 a.m.; the SWAT team responded.

Officials say a person made a suicidal threat, but surrendered after speaking with a hostage negotiator. WIVB reports that the person is a Rochester police officer who is off duty due to an injury.

There was another person in the room at the time, but they were not being held hostage, authorities say.

The person was taken to a local hospital. Charges are pending.