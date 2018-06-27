NYSP: TV thief jumps off roof to avoid arrest

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TROY, N.Y. (WTEN) - New York State Police arrested two people they say stole televisions from Walmart.

Police say Thomas Gervasio, 29, and Jamie Swayer, 29, both of Troy, were working as a team to steal several televisions from the Brunswick Walmart.

On Sunday, when police arrived to arrest Gervasio on Sunday, he's accused of hiding on the roof of a residence located on 5th Avenue. When troopers spotted him, police say he jumped off the roof to avoid arrest.

After a brief foot pursuit, Gervasio was arrested.

Gervasio was charged with third-degree burglary, criminal possession of stolen property, conspiracy, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. He was remanded to Rensselaer County Jail.

Sawyer was charged with petit larceny and conspiracy.

Police say Gervasio was restricted from being on Walmart property from a previous incident involving stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing and police say additional charges are expected.