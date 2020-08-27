NYS United Teachers Union calls for updated mask guidelines

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Teachers from across the state are calling on the state to make masks mandatory in schools.

The New York State United Teachers Union is asking to update school reopening guidelines to make masks mandatory at all times while indoors during the school day. That does not include appropriate break periods or cases of medical accommodation.

“Everyone wants schools to reopen,” NYSUT President Andy Pallota said. “We can’t rush this. The safety of our students is too important. We need to get this right and there is no room for mistakes. Mistakes may cost lives and we must err on the side of caution.”

In addition to revising statewide masking guidelines, the union is also pushing a statewide policy for closing school buildings if there is a positive COVID-19 case for 14 days.