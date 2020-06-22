Live Now
NYS Troopers issue nearly 25,000 tickets during ‘Speed Week’ campaign

State News

by: WSYR Staff

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR) — This year’s “Speed Week” resulted in New York State Troopers issuing nearly 25,000 tickets.

“Speed Week” which was took place from Thursday, June 11 to Wednesday June 17 targeted speeding and other unsafe driving behaviors like distracted driving and violations of the Move Over Law.

Troopers issued 24,980 total traffic tickets during the 2020 campaign. 13,131 tickets were issued for speeding, 574 for distracted driving, and 294 for Move Over Law violations. 186 people were arrested for drunk and impaired driving. State Police also responded to 158 personal injury crashes, including 3 fatal crashes.

During the June 2019 Speed Week detail, State Police issued 25,097 total tickets, including 13,055 for speeding.

