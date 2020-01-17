NYS Sheriff’s Association unveils new crime fighting initiative using DNA

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Sheriff’s Association unveiled a new tool to track down theft suspects.

Forensic Criminal Tagging is an invisible forensic solution that works to mark people or items with a unique DNA code.

The water-based non toxic solution works similar to a dye pack — but instead of color, it’s mark with DNA.

A jewelry store in Albany was the first in New York to get the system.

“It’s the basic building blocks of DNA but we replicate that to work in the same form and functionality as human DNA. It’s all sequences,” Joe Maltese of SelectaDNA said.

The codes in each unit are difference and can stay on you for a while, allowing police to make an identification well after the crime occurs.