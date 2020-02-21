NY’s population drops by nearly 80,000 over past year: Here’s where they’re going

ALBANY, NY – MARCH 16: The New York State Capitol is seen March 16, 2008 in Albany, New York. Lt. Gov. David Paterson will be sworn in here on March 17, replacing Gov. Eliot Spitzer who resigned last week in a prostitution scandal. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York is losing residents; so where are they going?

The latest data released by the U.S. Census Bureau put New York State’s population at an estimated 19.5 million, the fourth-largest state in the country.

However, the state’s population dropped by 76,790 between 2018 and 2019, a 0.4 percent loss.

SOURCE: Census.gov

Where are expatriated New Yorkers going?

Career resource website Zippia analyzed ACS Census data from 2017-2018 to find the top states Americans are moving from, and where they’re moving to.

MAP: Zippia.com

Zippia found that the top states people leaving New York State are moving to are New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, California, Connecticut, North Carolina.

In January, New York State Sen. Jim Tedisco (R,C,I,REF-Glenville) and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (D-Rotterdam) announced a new effort to examine New York State’s population loss.

The lawmakers’ announcement cited a Dec. 2019 analysis by the Empire Center which stated that New York has lost almost 1.4 million residents to the rest of the U.S. since 2010. The report also found that the biggest share of those who left New York are middle class workers and high-income earners.

Senator Tedisco and Assemblyman Santabarbara said they plan to launch an online questionnaire targeted at upstate ares but open to all New Yorkers. The questionnaire phase will be followed by a series of roundtable discussions on addressing population loss and attracting people to upstate NY.