NYS partnering with tech giants to handle influx of unemployment claims

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York. Americans are seeking unemployment benefits at unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus, but many are finding more frustration than relief. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) is working with digital giants Google, Deloitte, and Verizon to help handle the vast amounts of unemployment claims in the state. They said it will also make applying for benefits easier for New Yorkers.

The DOL said critical upgrades to its technology system will increase its capacity to accept and process applications. A new more efficient online application system will decrease the need for New Yorkers to speak to a representative.

“New Yorkers are urged to use the new online system, which can handle most applications from start to finish, dramatically reducing the number of New Yorkers who must speak to a claims specialist on the phone,” said the DOL.

New Yorkers can file an unemployment claim online here.