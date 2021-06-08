NYS new record low statewide COVID positivity rate

(WETM) – New York State has reached another record low for COVID-19 positivity rates. The Southern Tier’s seven day positivity rate increased to 0.69 percent. New York City has the lowest seven day average with 0.43 percent.

  • Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity is 0.51% — Has Declined for 64 Consecutive Days – Lowest in the Country per Johns Hopkins University
  • 75,883 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours – Statewide Vaccination Rate is 68.9%
  • 796 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide
  • 14 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

“COVID positivity rates keep falling every day and it’s a direct result of the hard work and commitment New Yorkers have displayed throughout this entire pandemic,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have never been closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, but to fully return to normal, we must continue to do all we can to get New Yorkers vaccinated. Over 9 million New Yorkers have already done their part and gotten their shot — now is the time for the rest of the state to follow suit. The vaccine has never been easier to access and with a multitude of incentives now in place, there are truly no excuses left. So, if you still haven’t been vaccinated, please, do the right thing to protect your community and get vaccinated today.”


Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

·         Test Results Reported – 71,953
·         Total Positive – 442
·         Percent Positive – 0.61%
·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.51%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 796 (-3)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 72
·         Patients in ICU – 206 (0)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 120 (0)
·         Total Discharges – 183,157 (+66)
·         Deaths – 14
·         Total Deaths – 42,813
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 19,614,673
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 75,883
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 533,489
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 66.4%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 58.7%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.9%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.8%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 54.8%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 47.5%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 56.9%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 48.4%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, June 5, 2021Sunday, June 6, 2021Monday, June 7, 2021
Capital Region0.61%0.61%0.57%
Central New York0.83%0.85%0.81%
Finger Lakes1.00%0.98%0.91%
Long Island0.43%0.46%0.45%
Mid-Hudson0.46%0.46%0.45%
Mohawk Valley0.79%0.74%0.69%
New York City0.43%0.43%0.43%
North Country0.61%0.50%0.56%
Southern Tier0.64%0.67%0.69%
Western New York0.64%0.66%0.61%
Statewide0.52%0.51%0.51%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSaturday, June 5, 2021Sunday, June 6, 2021Monday, June 7, 2021
Bronx0.54%0.57%0.57%
Kings0.42%0.41%0.40%
New York0.31%0.31%0.32%
Queens0.45%0.42%0.43%
Richmond0.54%0.54%0.52%

Yesterday, 442 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,089,571. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,6783
Allegany3,5512
Broome18,6001
Cattaraugus5,7160
Cayuga6,3312
Chautauqua8,9382
Chemung7,7494
Chenango3,4891
Clinton4,8351
Columbia4,0590
Cortland3,9132
Delaware2,3740
Dutchess29,4524
Erie89,48816
Essex1,5921
Franklin2,5581
Fulton4,4150
Genesee5,4320
Greene3,4020
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1822
Jefferson6,1087
Lewis2,8011
Livingston4,5131
Madison4,5541
Monroe68,79527
Montgomery4,2540
Nassau183,44927
Niagara20,0154
NYC935,835221
Oneida22,5698
Onondaga38,84910
Ontario7,4003
Orange48,2469
Orleans3,1170
Oswego7,6032
Otsego3,4581
Putnam10,6001
Rensselaer11,2172
Rockland46,9094
Saratoga15,3475
Schenectady13,1822
Schoharie1,6920
Schuyler1,0660
Seneca2,0080
St. Lawrence6,6190
Steuben6,9384
Suffolk200,79832
Sullivan6,6610
Tioga3,8172
Tompkins4,3410
Ulster13,8912
Warren3,6560
Washington3,1503
Wayne5,7651
Westchester129,52619
Wyoming3,5771
Yates1,1780

Yesterday, 14 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,813. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Broome1
Chautauqua1
Delaware1
Kings3
Monroe2
Oneida1
Queens1
Rockland1
Schenectady1
Suffolk1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 28,545 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 51,858 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region643,0251,143567,6133,357
Central New York512,038935453,7542,193
Finger Lakes651,7911,222579,5182,758
Long Island1,427,7604,2291,224,1728,573
Mid-Hudson1,163,2202,637995,9706,047
Mohawk Valley251,552487224,8621,018
New York City5,023,68215,5564,322,56623,279
North Country231,080392207,513702
Southern Tier333,709543297,6581,550
Western New York704,6521,401607,5222,381
Statewide10,942,50928,5459,481,14851,858

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above

