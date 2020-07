NEW YORK STATE (WSYR) — New York State Department of Labor officials say there was a processing issue that inadvertently caused a delay, which only affected Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments and not UI or PUA payments.

Department of Labor officials say the FPUC payments will be processed later on Monday, July 20.

As a reminder, under the current regulations, FPUC benefits in New York will end the week of July 26.