NYS DEC lifeguard qualifying procedures begin

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — New Yorkers that love the outdoors and are looking for summer employment are invited to participate in free lifeguard qualifying procedures.

The NYS lifeguard qualifying exam for this region will take place:

Saturday, March 21, 9 a.m. at Brockport High School, 40 Allen St.

Saturday, April 18, 9 a.m. at Letchworth Cent. School, 5550 School Road

Saturday, May 9, 9 a.m. at Geneseo High School, 4050 Avon Geneseo Road.

The qualifying process consists of two sections, swimming/lifesaving skills and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) skills. Candidates must be successful in both sections to be eligible for employment with NYS Parks.

Required certifications prior to employment, include: current lifeguard and waterfront skills certification; first aid for lifeguards; and current CPR/AED for the professional rescuer.

Complete details can be found HERE.