NYS data shows 10% of schools have had to transition to remote learning due to COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — New York State data shows how COVID-19 is impacting schools statewide.

At least 116 schools across New York State that have opened for in-person learning have had to close for at least one day since the school year began due to the spread of COVID-19.

The New York State Education Department reported roughly 10% of the state’s 700 school districts have had at least one school within the district temporarily shift to online learning. That number excludes any of the additional school closures in New York City, which reports data separately.

