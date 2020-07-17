NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations lowest since March 18, less than 1% of 78,000 tests were positive Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Friday morning.
Statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are the lowest since March 18, with 765 people in the hospital with coronavirus-related issues. There were 10 deaths related to the virus on Thursday in New York, bringing the state’s virus death toll to 25,024 to date.
New York state is still leading the nation in testing, and 78,239 tests were conducted on Thursday, with only 776 of those tests being positive, which is a less than 1% infection rate.
“Too many leaders throughout the country are still playing politics with this virus,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “Viruses respond to science and data — not political opinion. We know the prescription: masks, social distancing, and hand washing. That’s how we bent the curve in New York and that’s how we’ve kept our numbers so low as we see frightening spikes in the rest of the country. We need to keep being smart — and smart means enforcement of the health orders we’ve put in place that will keep us healthy and prevent us from going back to the hell we went through.”
Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|2.10%
|0.80%
|1.10%
|Central New York
|1.30%
|1.00%
|0.60%
|Finger Lakes
|1.20%
|0.90%
|0.90%
|Long Island
|1.00%
|0.90%
|0.90%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.40%
|1.10%
|0.80%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.00%
|1.00%
|1.80%
|New York City
|1.30%
|1.20%
|1.00%
|North Country
|0.30%
|0.60%
|0.30%
|Southern Tier
|1.30%
|0.50%
|0.70%
|Western New York
|1.60%
|1.00%
|1.20%