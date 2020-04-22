NYS Comptroller issues financial guidance to assist the state with financial impact of coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – New York should prepare to feel the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. It should be aware that negative financial consequences are likely in the 2021-2022 state budget as well as the following years, according to the state comptroller’s office.

The comptroller’s office released a report with recommendations for the state and the federal government. They say the state needs to be transparent, limit the usage of long-term loans, and begin preparation as soon as possible for the next financial crisis. For all the ongoing assistance from the federal government, the comptroller says more is needed to fill in the impending financial gap.

Even amidst the difficult challenges of the current fiscal year, we must be mindful of the longer

term. Tax revenues are likely to be diminished by the pandemic into the next fiscal year, and

possibly beyond. The State should minimize long-term costs from any debt that might be issued

for deficit financing purposes, and make a commitment to consistently build our rainy day

reserves to help assure continuation of essential services during times of disruption in the

future. Thomas DiNapoli

State Comptroller

Major findings