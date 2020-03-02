NYS Bill allow Orleans County assistant DA applicants from other counties

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Lawmakers in Albany are pushing for applicants for the assistant district attorney’s office in Orleans County, can be from a different county.

A bill recently introduced by Senator Robert Ortt and Assemblyman Steve Hawley will allow Orleans county to accept assistant district attorney applicants from other areas.

Currently, Orleans county can only hire ADA’S from within their county, giving them a limited selection pool.

The legislation states it would help alleviate the burden of population loss and ensure the county is staffed with an ample amount of qualified ADA’s.

This legislation comes at the request of the Orleans County District Attorney.

Only 14 other upstate counties have allowed this (Monroe County is not one of them):

Lewis County

Cayuga County

Madison County

Schuyler County

Yates County

Montgomery County

Putnam County

Fulton County

Essex County

Wyoming County

Sullivan County

Oswego County

Chenago County

Washington County

The bill currently sits in the investigations and government operations committee to be reviewed.

If signed into law, it’ll go into effect immediately.