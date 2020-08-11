NYS Attorney General suing Hillandale Farms for price gouging on eggs

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced her office was suing Hillandale Farms for price gouging on more than four million cartons of eggs.
Hillandale Farms is one of the largest producers of eggs in the country, and the lawsuit alleges that the company raised its prices up to four times the pre-pandemic amount. Hillandale Farms sells its eggs to major grocery store chains, U.S. military facilities, and wholesale food distributors.
The lawsuit seeks restitution from Hillandale Farms for consumers who bought the eggs at the marked up price.
“As this pandemic ravaged our country, Hillandale exploited hardworking New Yorkers to line its own pockets,” said Attorney General James. “In less than two months, Hillandale made millions by cheating our most vulnerable communities and our servicemembers, actions that are both unlawful and truly rotten. I will always stand up for working people, especially when they are taken advantage of by corporate greed.”
The lawsuit alleges that Hillandale charged the commissary store at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point $3.15 for a carton of eggs in April 2020. In January, it was $0.84. That is just one example of the gouging the AG’s office used.